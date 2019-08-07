People’s minister: 10 times Sushma Swaraj turned saviour for the common man on Twitter

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. She was brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at around 9 pm after complaining of anxiety.

She served as the External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term from 2014-2019 and was known for giving a humane touch to the working of the ministry. She was known for her quick and witty responses on Twitter. While she dealt effectively with various crisis that affected India, she was also available to 125 crore Indians through social media. A top minister of the government responding to citizens in distress was something new that India had not seen before 2014.

Here are some instances where Sushma Swaraj used Twitter to connect with the common man:

Sushma Swaraj helps Indian who lost his passport in USA days before wedding