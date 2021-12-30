People with no travel history infected with Omicron, it means it's spreading in community: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that people with no travel history have been infected for the Omicron COVID-19 variant and this means it is gradually spreading in the community.

"People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community," Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a press conference on Thursday, Satyendar Jain also said that the newly detected Omicron variant forms 46 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in Delhi as per the latest genome sequencing report.

He said Delhi hospitals have 200 Covid patients of which 102 belong to the city. Of the hospitalised Covid patients in Delhi, 115 do not have any symptoms and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure, the minister said.

Delhi on Wednesday reported a massive jump in daily COVID-19 infections with 923 fresh cases, the highest since May 30 and 86 per cent up from a day earlier, even as the city government decided to continue with existing restrictions under the 'yellow alert' for a while before announcing more curbs.

After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1 per cent as it was recorded at 1.29 per cent. On December 20, there were only 91 COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the figure climbed to nearly 1,000-mark with fresh 923 infections on Wednesday.

The city also recorded 238 Omicron cases on Wednesday. There were 165 cases of the new variant a day earlier.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:48 AM IST