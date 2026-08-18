'People Of PoK Deserve Sympathy': India Raises Concern Over Situation In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

India on Tuesday reiterated its concern over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting the ongoing protests and reported deaths and injuries in the region.

India Raises Concern Over Protests

Jaiswal referred to the ongoing unrest in PoK and expressed concern over the reported casualties during protests. He said the deaths and injuries were linked to what India described as the “high-handedness” of Pakistani forces.

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The MEA spokesperson also expressed concern for the people living in the region and said they deserved sympathy and solidarity from the international community.

‘People Of PoK Deserve Sympathy And Solidarity’

India has repeatedly raised concerns over what it describes as human rights violations and the treatment of civilians in Pakistan-administered areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaiswal’s latest remarks come amid continued reports of protests and unrest in PoK. India has previously called for the international community to take note of the situation and has criticised what it describes as crackdowns on civilians and protesters.

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India Reiterates Position On J&K

The remarks also reflect New Delhi’s long-standing position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas currently under Pakistan’s control, are an integral part of India.

India has consistently referred to the territory administered by Pakistan as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and has accused Islamabad of exploiting the region and supporting cross-border terrorism.