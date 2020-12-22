'People of Jammu & Kashmir have now spoken': Omar Abdullah slams BJP after DDC poll results show PAGD winning majority

Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has on Tuesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and thanked the people for supporting the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

As per current trends, the PAGD is set to win the majority of the seats in Kashmir valley, while the BJP is leading in the Jammu division. At 6:30 pm, the PAGD was leading in 81 seats and had won 30 whereas the BJP was leading in 56 and had won eight seats. The Congress was leading in 19 seats and had bagged four seats.

Ecstatic with the results, Omar Abdullah said the people from Jammu & Kashmir have extended complete support to the PAGD and endorsed its plan seeking restoration of J&K's special status.

"The trends that have emerged in the DDC polls in J&K are very encouraging for the @JKPAGD. The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Art 370 & J&K’s special status. The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices," Abdullah tweeted.

He added that the PAGD faced many obstacles leading up to the DDC polls, however, the alliance is "emerging victorious". "The @JKPAGD is an alliance that emerged out of the betrayal of the people of J&K on 5th Aug 2019. We have faced every obstacle - illegal detentions, agency threats & pressures, our candidates were locked up to stop them campaigning & from all this we are emerging victorious," he said.

"All of us in the @JKPAGD are deeply indebted & grateful to the people of J&K for your support at this critical juncture. We reaffirm our commitment to use all democratic & legal weapons at our disposal to continue to fight for our rights," Abdullah said in another tweet.