'People Of Bengal Have Rejected TMC': West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Exudes Confidence As Counting Begins | X / PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said he was confident of a landslide victory, as counting of votes for the assembly elections began on Monday morning.

Counting of votes for 293 seats of the assembly began at 8 am, as the TMC eyes a fourth straight term in power and the BJP seeks to script history by forming its first government in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government, and in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that in the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, people have rejected Mamata Banerjee," Bhattacharya said outside a counting centre in Kolkata.

BJP's Kharagpur Sadar candidate, Dilip Ghosh, claimed that people have voted for change.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The counting will be conducted in the same manner as the polling. People have voted to bring a new government," he told PTI Videos.

BJP's Noapara candidate Arjun Singh said the election will blaze the trail for change.

"We firmly believe, with full confidence and trust, that this change will happen and the BJP will win the elections," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)