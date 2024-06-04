 'People Have Expressed Faith In NDA': PM Modi's 1st Reaction After Record 3rd Win In Lok Sabha Elections
The Prime Minister also thanked party workers and called the moment "a historical feat in India's history."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction, thanked the people of the country for placing their faith in the NDA for the third consecutive time. The Prime Minister also thanked party workers and called the moment "a historical feat in India's history."

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," read PM Modi's post.

Though far from the "Abki baar, 400 paar" mark, the NDA comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 seats. However, it proved to be a close contest as the INDIA alliance registered over 200 seats, proving the exit polls incorrect.

