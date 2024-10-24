Peon Dies In Police Custody, Protestors Create Ruckus In Raipur

Representative Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A hospital peon continuously called for enquiry at the police station in Balrampur district committed suicide in police custody. His body was found hanging in the police station. What led the victim to take extreme step is still unknown but his death triggered anger in the locals resulting in ruckus in front of the police station. The agitator pelted stones, vandalized a police vehicle. And to put the situation under control police resorted to mild force.

As per the information received, the victim who committed suicide was identified as Gurucharan Mandal (30), a peon posted in Balrampur Hospital. He was called by the police to investigate the case of his missing wife, who was traceless for 20 days. A complaint was lodged in the Balrampur police station in this regard.

Read Also Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuate

Meanwhile, it was reported that in the case, Balrampur police had called Guruchand Mandal to the police station several times for questioning regarding his wife's disappearance.

On Thursday too, the police called him to the police station for questioning at around 2 pm. After this, he hanged himself in the bathroom of the police station.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the doctors and hospital staff reached the police station and created a ruckus. The angry people blocked the road in front of the police station and the SP office demanding an inquiry. In a short time, the anger increased so much that the police had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas shells.

Doctors posted at Balrampur Hospital complained that the police continuously called the Guruchand Mandal for questioning for several days and he was running in stress. Even today he came to the police station but his body was found hanging. They questioned, how did he hang himself in the police station in the presence of so many policemen? The protestors demanded an impartial probe.

However, on the issue, police have not issued any official statement.