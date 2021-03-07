Pension for freedom fighters’ divorced daughters concerns Supreme Court

KVIC defamation case: clerk summoned with record of Patkar’s plea

New Delhi

A court here has summoned an official of the Delhi High Court’s record room with the original copy of a writ petition filed by Medha Patkar in which she had sought quashing of the defamation case filed by KVIC chairman V K Saxena. Saxena, who is locked in a cross-defamation case against Patkar, had filed an application in the court, saying that the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist made an incorrect statement of having denied issuing libelous press statement against him. He also placed a document from the High Court to buttress that Patkar made "judicial admission" of issuing the statement.

Dowry death: UP Man gets life in prison

Pratapgarh

A UP court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife for dowry in 2015. Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs5000 on the convict Ajay Kumar Patel. The FIR was lodged by the victim’s father, who said Patel and his family members killed his daughter for dowry in their house in Devgarh village in Lalganj on November 9, 2015.