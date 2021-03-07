Pension for freedom fighters’ divorced daughters concerns Supreme Court

New Delhi
The SC has asked the Centre as to how much financial liability will a divorced daughter of a freedom fighter incur if given family pension like an unmarried or a widowed daughter. A bench of justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph posed the question after the Centre told it if at all the court allows family pension to divorced daughters of freedom fighters besides the unmarried and widowed daughters, then it will incur a financial liability and open a Pandora's box. "How much will be the financial liability? Divorced daughters’ cases would be very minimal and thus minimum liability would be incurring. Divorce daughter cases are hardly of any number in the country", the bench said. It was dealing with a question id a divorced woman is entitled to her freedom fighter father’s family pension like an unmarried or widowed daughter as 2 HCs have given different views.
SCBA to challenge SC’s decision on hybrid physical hearing
Supreme Court Bar Association has decided not to accept the SC’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the hybrid mode of hearing commencing from March 15. SCBA has decided to file a plea challenging the same. SCBA executive committee in an emergency meeting on Saturday resolved to not accept the SOPs of hybrid hearing alleging that the decision has been taken by the Supreme Court without taking into confidence the Bar though it is an equal stakeholder in the dispensation of justice delivery system. The SC has decided to begin a hybrid mode of hearing (physical and virtual) on an experimental basis from March 15.
KVIC defamation case: clerk summoned with record of Patkar’s plea
New Delhi
A court here has summoned an official of the Delhi High Court’s record room with the original copy of a writ petition filed by Medha Patkar in which she had sought quashing of the defamation case filed by KVIC chairman V K Saxena. Saxena, who is locked in a cross-defamation case against Patkar, had filed an application in the court, saying that the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist made an incorrect statement of having denied issuing libelous press statement against him. He also placed a document from the High Court to buttress that Patkar made "judicial admission" of issuing the statement.
Dowry death: UP Man gets life in prison
Pratapgarh
A UP court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife for dowry in 2015. Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs5000 on the convict Ajay Kumar Patel. The FIR was lodged by the victim’s father, who said Patel and his family members killed his daughter for dowry in their house in Devgarh village in Lalganj on November 9, 2015.
