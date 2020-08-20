Pehli fursat mey nikal: Instagram takes down Hindustani Bhau's account

Earlier this week, comedian Kunal Kamra urged Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau's 'mob building and hate spreading' video which is doing the rounds on internet.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra mentioned the official handles of Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police, and said: "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process."

Bhau is known for being upfront about certain situations in his videos. During the release of Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' on Netflix in June, Bhau joined the bandwagon to slam the movie for its 'Hinduphobic' content that allegedly disrespects Lord Krishna.

He wrote, "Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra"

Also in June, Phatak (Bhau) had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for 'disrespecting' Indian army in 'XXX 2' web series. He had said that the ALTBalaji series showed a woman indulging in a sexual act with a man, wearing her husband’s military uniform.