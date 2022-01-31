'Pegasus is running from Governor house': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: In a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Pegasus spyware in the state is being run from Governor House. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also said that she has blocked Dhankhar on Twitter as she is "disturbed by his tweets".

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said that the elected state government has become ‘bonded labours’ to the nominated person.

“He is not just trying to give advice but trying to control the functioning of the state government. I have blocked him from my Twitter account. From RTI, Lokayut, separation of Howrah and Bally Municipal to several other files are being held by the Governor,” said Mamata, apologizing for her move.

The Chief Minister once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Dhankhar immediately.

“He is giving pain to the state government. Despite four letters the PM didn’t remove him. I once again urge that the PM should remove him. Rule says that the Governor should work in accordance with the Chief Minister but in case he doesn’t even consult,” further alleged the chief minister.

Taking further potshots at the Governor Dhankhar, Mamata claimed that Pegasus spyware is also run from Governor House.

“If one visits Raj Bhawan they will get to know that calls are being tapped by the Governor. On one side this snooping is done across the country and on the other side the state governor is also doing the same,” added Mamata.

It can be recalled that on January 25, Dhankhar standing in Assembly had slammed both Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay for allegedly not ‘abiding’ to the Constitution. Even on Sunday, Dhankhar claimed that Mamata had pledged not to abide by the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said, “Under Article 167 it is the Constitution “duty” of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties slammed Mamata Banerjee for blocking Dhankhar from Twitter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:36 PM IST