Peak Bihar: RJD shares video alleging JDU vice-president celebrating lockdown with drunken Naagin dance in dry state

The Bihar government has already issued instructions to seal the borders of five worst-affected districts. Siwan, Gopalganj, Nawada, Begusarai, parts of Patna and Munger have been identified as hot spots.

District Magistrate of Patna K Ravi asked the sub-divisional magistrate of Barh to seal the inter-district border connecting Patna to Begusarai and Lakhisarai. Five new positive cases were found in Begusarai on Thursday. All of them were from the Tablighi Jamaat and stayed in the same village.

Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, admitted it was for the first time since the outbreak of the virus that 20 fresh positive cases have been found in a single day in the state. In his home district of Siwan, nine new cases were found in Panjwar village. All of them are of the same family. A member of the family had returned from Oman last month. The District Magistrate ordered the adjoining villages of Tari Barar, Miyan Chandi and Amhara to be closed for outsiders and declared a containment zone.