‘Peaceful protest is part of democracy’: Rahul Gandhi appeals to people to join 'Kisaan ke liye bole Bharat' campaign

"The country is going to face a Champaran like tragedy once again. Then there was with British company the farmers had to fight with, now it is with Modi's friends' companies. But every farmer of the movement is a Satyagrahi who will continue to fight for his rights," the Congress tweeted on January 3.

The Congress party has time and again slammed the Union government over the farm laws. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the laws and the issues faced by protesting farmers.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.