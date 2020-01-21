Peace Party files curative petition in SC against Ayodhya verdict

Dr Mohamed Ayub, who heads the Peace Party, has represented Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

The development comes after the apex court dismissed all 18 review petitions filed against its verdict last year. The review pleas were filed in the court by various organisations including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, as well as by a group of 40 activists and academicians, seeking a rehearing in the case.

On November 9, in a unanimous judgment, a five-judge bench of Supreme Court led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled Nirmohi Akhada was not a Shebait of Ram Lalla. It also ruled that the 2.77-acre disputed land parcel had been occupied in the 16th century to build the mosque razed in 1992. The disputed land was awarded to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case. The court directed the central government to allocate 5 acres of alternative land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.