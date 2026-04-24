PDS Delegation Meets Chief Secretary, Gets Positive Assurances On Key Cadre Demands |

Lucknow: A delegation of the Provincial Development Services (PDS) cadre met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S. P. Goyal and held detailed discussions on a five-point charter of demands, with officials describing the meeting as constructive and encouraging.

The delegation, comprising the senior vice president, general secretary, treasurer and auditor of the association, highlighted several long-pending issues related to cadre structure and service conditions.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the role of Block Development Officers and noted that district magistrates have consistently given positive feedback on their performance. He conveyed a supportive approach towards strengthening the cadre.

On the demand that the post of Assistant Development Officer (Panchayat) should not be converted into Deputy Executive Officer, Kshetra Panchayat, the Chief Secretary agreed that the existing structure of Block Development Offices needs to be strengthened in line with the 2016 government order. He assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the Principal Secretary, Rural Development and the Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj.

The issue of cluster allocation was also raised, with the delegation recalling an earlier assurance that allocations would be made through Block Development Officers with their consent. The Chief Secretary termed the issue important and said the role of Block Development Officers must be reflected in the process. He also sought a copy of the 2016 government order for personal review.

The demand for deployment of PDS officers as Chief Development Officers in 28 districts was considered justified. The Chief Secretary indicated that the concept of floating postings could be reviewed.

On cadre review, the delegation flagged disparities in promotion opportunities, stating that several departments offer higher grade pay scales of 8900 and 10000, while the PDS cadre has limited posts at the 8700 grade pay level. The Chief Secretary termed the demand reasonable and said discussions would be held with the Principal Secretary, Rural Development and the Rural Development Commissioner. He also advised the delegation to present its case before the Agriculture Production Commissioner to avoid objections from the finance department.

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The delegation further sought allocation of 50 percent of Chief Development Officer posts in 28 identified districts to the PDS cadre, to which the Chief Secretary gave a positive assurance.

On granting IAS awards to PDS officers, the Chief Secretary expressed agreement and said there would be no objection from his side. However, on the issue of deputation of PDS officers to other departments, he suggested a review, noting that departments tend to safeguard their sanctioned posts.

Officials said both sides agreed to meet again after two months to review progress on the issues discussed