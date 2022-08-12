Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from TMC, says 'look forward to remaining in touch' |

Kolkata: In yet another setback for the Trinamool Congress, party’s vice president and former JDU lawmaker Pavan K Varma on Friday sent his resignation to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In a tweet, Varma on Friday wrote, “Dear @MamataOfficial ji, please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma.”

It may be noted that Varma was suspended from JDU after he spoke against CAA. After his resignation from TMC, speculations have begun that he might return to his previous party.

Amidst several recent setbacks for the Trinamool Congress, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Friday said that soon he will speak with the other opposition parties to make TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee a joint prime ministerial candidate.

“Mamata Banerjee is the most popular face and has a good image in the country. We definitely need a common face and TMC wants Mamata to be the Prime Minister candidate. In days to come, I will speak with the other opposition parties,” mentioned the TMC Lok Sabha MP.