Patna locals cry foul over mass cremation of corona fatalities

Patna

Cremation of bodies of corona patients has created a law and order problem in different parts of the state. On Sunday, residents of the North Mandiri area in the heart of the state capital tried to prevent cremation of five such bodies at Bansh Ghat crematorium opposite their colony. The police had to intervene and pacify the residents.

The residents allege apprehension of the virus spreading in the area was high as on an average 12 to 15 such bodies were being cremated in the open on wood logs.

A similiar issue came up at Aurangabad too, where residents clashed with the cops over burning of cor­o­na patients’ bodies in the open.

Due to a large number of bodies of corona patients reaching Bansh Ghat, they are being burnt in groups and not individually. Local contractors claimed due to the rains wood logs have become wet, and hence, only dry wood was being allowed to use to cremate the bodies in groups.

The Patna Municipal Corporation officials said the three electric crematoriums at Bansh Ghat, Gulbi Ghat and Khanzekalan ghat on the banks of the Ganga are out of order for more than a fortnight. “Coils in the crematoriums are burnt,” they said.

However, the residents allege the local wood log contractors and those running the electric crematoriums were hand in glove and deliberately put the electric machines out of order.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pulled up Principal Secretary of Health Uday Singh Kumawat for not performing and implementing his earlier instructions of 20,000 sample tests daily.

During a Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Mangal Pandey complained to the CM the officer was not listening to him. This infuriated the CM who told Kumawat to "either perform or perish. Be ready for action".

Over 40,000 corona positive cases have been reported in Bihar since March.