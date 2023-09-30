 Patna: Girl Jumps From Apartment Roof After Failing In 12th Standard, Saved By Young Man; Shocking Visuals Surface
Patna: Girl Jumps From Apartment Roof After Failing In 12th Standard, Saved By Young Man; Shocking Visuals Surface

Patna: Girl Jumps From Apartment Roof After Failing In 12th Standard, Saved By Young Man; Shocking Visuals Surface

The 12th standard student failed in her exams and was allegedly in depression due to which she tried to take her own life with this extreme step.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident took place in Patna on Saturday when a young girl jumped from the roof of her apartment but was fortunately saved by a heroic young man.

Her suicide attempt was caught on camera which shows the girl sitting on her apartment roof before jumping off it.

A young man saved her from hitting the floor, but the video didn't capture that moment.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries in a hospital.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

