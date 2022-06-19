Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight forced to land after engine catches fire; no injuries reported

Representational Image | File

About 185 passengers of SG 725 Spicejet flight from Patna to New Delhi had a narrow escape on Sunday noon as the plane made an emergency landing within minutes of take off.

District magistrate of Patna,Chandrashekhar Singh,who visited the airport said bird hit is suspected.Passengers evacuateed will be sent by an alternative plane.

The flight had taken off at 12.10 pm from JP International airport and was in the air for hardly ten minutes ,when passengers heard deafening sounds and witnessed smoke from one of the enginees.

Residents of Phulwarisharif and Khagaul ,areas close to the airport said they saw one flank of the engine burning and apprehended the burning plane can crash on their houses.

A policeman on patrol duty at Phulwarisharif Chauk said, "We saw fire on one of the wings of the plane and feared aircraft may crash in the residential area. We immediately informed Patna police control room".

Gaurav, one of the passengers, told mediapersons, "As the plane was taking off on the runway, we heard peculiar 'thud' sounds and as it became airborne, I saw fire in the engine. I was on the window seat."

A woman passenger said that the, "pilot was assuring the passengers, saying that there is a technical problem, but remain calm."

District Magistrate and senior SP of Patna rushed to the airport and ensured rescue of the passengers from the plane.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter immediately after the report came to vent her anger at the incident.

“Repeatedly been raising this with the minister, with the aviation secretary. Don’t know when they will rise to the occasion and avoid a major mishap waiting to happen,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

An official statement from SpiceJet is awaited.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation last month imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator.

Prior to that, in April, the DGCA had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained.