Patient’s heart-wrenching video before death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

A heart-wrenching selfie video of a young COVID patient complaining of negligence by a state-run hospital in Hyderabad and saying goodbye to his father has gone viral over social media.

"Though I told them that I can''t breathe, they removed the ventilator. I am fed up. It''s been three hours, daddy. It''s like my heart has stopped beating. Bye daddy bye. Bye everyone," said the man in the video.

According to the family of P. Ravi Kumar (34) he died soon after he recorded the selfie video on June 26 at government-run Chest Hospital, where he was admitted on June 24. Ravi''s father P. Venkateshwarlu said they shared the video so that the world knows what''s happening in hospitals. "No other family should go through this ordeal," he said.

The hospital, however, denied there was any negligence. They said he died of cardiac complications.

They said the patient was given medicines and put on supplementary oxygen but he developed heart related complications.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Mahboob Khan clarified that the patient was not put on a ventilator and hence was incorrect to say that it was removed. According to him, Ravi Kumar was suffering from a condition called myocarditis. This heart related complication is being observed in some younger patients infected by Coronavirus. Such patients die due to lack of oxygen supply to the heart. The deceased is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son.

