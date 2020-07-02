Patient dies after admission ‘denied’ by 18 Karnataka hospitals

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to 18 private hospitals for refusing to admit a 52-year-old patient with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, who later died.

According to the notice dated on June 30, a 52-year-old patient, Bhawarlal Sujani, died after he was denied admission by 18 private hospitals.

The patient was taken to these hospitals on Saturday and Sunday for admission on observing some ILI like symptoms. But none of these hospitals admitted him on the pretext of unavailability of bed/ventilators, read the notice.

This is a clear violation of providing medical assistance and admission necessitated under the agreed provision of KPME Registration. They should strictly adhere to the provisions under Sections 11 & 11 A of KPME Act 2017. Private Medical Establishments cannot deny/ refuse/ avoid treatment to patients with Covid-19 and Covid-19 like symptoms, the state Health Department said.

By denying the admission to the deceased patient, your hospitals have violated the provisions of the above-said act. You are liable for legal action in this regard, as per the notice. The state health department asked the hospitals to reply as to why action should not be initiated under the relevant Acts.

AIIMS doc, IIT-Delhi students launch app for plasma donors

New Delhi: AIIMS doctor and a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app, COPAL-19, that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recove­red from virus. “There’s a short­age of blood. Through 'COPAL-19', we'll have a list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy,” Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, AIIMS doctor said.