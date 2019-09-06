Pathankot: Army Chief Bipin Rawat meets family of Gurbachan Singh Salaria

Pathankot: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday met the brother and other kin of martyred Captain and Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Gurbachan Singh Salaria and "conveyed gratitude" on the behalf of the Indian Army and the nation to them.

"The COAS, General Bipin Rawat visited the brother of Martyred Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria, PVC and interacted with him & other close relatives including his sister, nephew and son-in-law at Pathankot on September 6. COAS conveyed his gratitude of the Indian Army and the nation to the Kins and close relatives of the war hero," a press release by the Army read.

Speaking about the valour displayed by late Captain Salaria, the press release added, "Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria was awarded the PVC for his exceptional bravery in the line of duty during his tenure with his unit Third Battalion, the First Gorkha Rifles, as a peacekeeper in the United Nations operations in Congo in 1961. He is the first Indian commissioned officer and is the only UN peacekeeper to have been awarded a PVC."

The release added that all throughout this year the Army will keep a tab on the condition of the families of the martyrs and deceased soldiers to ensure their welfare.

"It is also relevant to mention that this year is being celebrated as "Year of The Next of Kin", during which, the entire Indian army is going over the task of ensuring the welfare of Next of Kin of martyrs and deceased soldiers," it added.