Passport Fees Revised From July 1; Fresh 36-Page Passport To Cost ₹2,500, Tatkal Fee Raised To ₹5,000

The Centre has revised passport application fees, with the new rates taking effect from July 1, 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 25: The Central Government has revised passport application fees by amending the Passports Rules, 1980, increasing the cost of obtaining and reissuing ordinary passports across categories. The revised fee structure will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

According to a notification dated June 20, published by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, the application fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 under the normal category. Under the Tatkal scheme, the fee for the same category has been raised to Rs 5,000 from the existing Rs 3,500.

Higher Costs For Applicants

The government has also increased the fee for an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a 60-page passport. The normal application fee has been revised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, while the Tatkal fee has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

The revised fee structure is expected to make passport services more expensive for applicants opting for both normal and Tatkal processing. However, the notification does not mention any changes to passport validity or other service conditions.

Amendment To Rules Notified

The notification said the changes have been made under Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967 (15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Passports Rules, 1980,” it said.

The notification further stated that the amended rules will be known as the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and will come into force with effect from July 1, 2026.

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New Applicant Categories Introduced

The government has also notified a revised Schedule IV under the Passports Rules, 1980. The new schedule introduces two sub-categories of applicants.

These include applicants aged 18 years and above, along with minors aged between 15 and 18 years who apply under that category, and a separate category for minor applicants below 18 years of age.

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