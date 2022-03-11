Passengers will have to wait for a few more days for linen facilities in trains

The railway board directed all zonal railways to restore the Lenin facilities in the passenger trains with immediate effect but passengers will have to wait a few more days for linen facilities in trains. Sources said that the railway already started the process of supply of linen in the trains, but it will take a few more days to mobilise all necessary labour and machines, which are shut since March 2020.

On Friday PFJ visited the Central Railways automatic laundry of Wadibunder. During the visit, FPJ fount concerned officials were on the site and the process of restarting the machine is in full swing.

Wadibunder laundry of CR is having the capacity of cleaning around 25000 bedsheets, 10000 hand towels and 10000 pillow covers daily. Before the pandemic line for the over 50 pairs trains operated from CSMT and Dadar was supplied by this laundry only.

Asked about the exact date of the restart of Wadibunder laundry, a senior official said, " Oil and greasing of the machinery are already started, We are trying to restore the service as soon as possible, but it may take a few more week's work on full capacity.

Apart from Wadibunder, CRs Mumbai Division has another automatic laundry At LTT too. Preparations for the restoration of washing facilities at LTT also started on Friday.

Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, "In monsoon months, black spots (fungal growth) may develop if linen isn’t stored in a moisture-free environment. Before being used again, each lot of linen should go through oxy bleach or peroxide treatment, and only then go for normal washing. This will disinfect linen, remove some oxidation spots and whiteness will be restored.”

"Apart from that, while passing it through the flatwork ironer, the linen needs to be inspected deeply for any tears or stubborn stains and need to be separated as per the damage. Torn linen need to be discarded also. Eventually, hidden damages in the linen, also need to be discarded and replaced with new linen" further added officials.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:05 PM IST