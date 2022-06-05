'Party's decision of utmost importance': Naveen Kumar Jindal after BJP expels him from its primary membership

Naveen Kumar Jindal |

After BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled from the party's primary membership over alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities, said that he accepted the party's decision saying the decision of the party is of utmost importance.

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party."

Commenting on the BJP's order, Jindal said, "I am a dedicated worker of the party. The decision of the party is of the utmost importance to me."

The BJP also suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership. A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"I am a dedicated worker of the party. The decision of the party is of the utmost importance to me," says Naveen Kumar Jindal.



Jindal has been expelled from BJP "for expressing thoughts of communal disharmony on social media." pic.twitter.com/AsrJEbwWU0 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Member secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, Om Pathak in a letter to Sharma said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Earlier in the day, BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh, "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy." BJP stated that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Moreover, Jindal had allegedly tweeted against the interests of the country.

However, the official statement of BJP made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate.