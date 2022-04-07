Party leaders meet LS speaker Om Birla after both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule

New Delhi: Both houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die today, bringing the curtain down on the Budget Session a day ahead of schedule.

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha held a meeting with the leaders of all the parties

The Budget session commenced on January 31 and it's first leg ended on February 11. The session reconvened on March 14 following the recess.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened today, Speaker Om Birla summed up the session's proceedings and adjourned the house sine die. Shortly thereafter, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu announced the end of the session's proceedings for the Upper House.

Apart from the Union Budget for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) and other legislative business related to it, important bills passed by Parliament in the Budget Session included the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill. A

s per PRS Legislative Research, Lok Sabha functioned for about 177 hours during the Budget Session, while the Rajya Sabha sat for about 128 hours. A total of 13 bills were introduced in Parliament during the session, while 33 were pending from earlier sessions.

The Parliament passed 11 bills during the session. Apart from the motion of thanks on the President's address and the Union Budget for 2022-23, key discussions in the Lok Sabha included those on the situation in Ukraine, and climate change. T

The Parliament is now expected to convene for the Monsoon Session. Last year, the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and concluded on August 11.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:43 PM IST