'Party hijacked by unscrupulous elements with mysterious character': Major setback for Mehbooba Mufti as three senior PDP leaders quit

The trio also alleged that the party has become the "B team" of the National Conference (NC). "Apart from becoming the B team of the National Conference (NC), the party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party," it added.

This comes days after three founding members of PDP - including former Rajya Sabha MP T.S. Bajwa, resigned from the party. Senior leaders T S Bajwa, Hassan Ali Waffa, and Bed Mahajan resigned from the PDP on October 26. The trio was unhappy with Mehbooba's statement about not holding the tricolour till Jammu and Kashmir's special status, including its separate state flag, is restored.

In a letter addressed to Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu-based PDP leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan, and Hussain Waffa said they were feeling "uncomfortable" over some of her actions and utterances which hurt their patriotic feelings.

