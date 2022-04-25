Partial solar eclipse on April 30: Will it be visible in India? here's all you need to know

Year 2022's first partial solar eclipse will be seen from Earth on April 30. The first eclipse of the year will be partial as the Moon will only block a fraction of sunlight.

A solar eclipse occurs when the new Moon passes in front of the Sun, blocking the sunlight. When the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas due to which the eclipse happens.

During the partial eclipse, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, giving it a crescent shape appearing as if someone has taken a bite.

Here's all you need to know about the solar eclipse:

According to NASA, during the April 30 eclipse, 64 per cent of the sun's disk will be blocked by the Moon as seen from Earth. The eclipse is partial, also, due to the fact that the Moon, the Sun, and Earth will not be aligned in a perfect straight line. The Moon will cast only the outer part of its shadow, which is known as the penumbra.

The eclipse will begin at midnight on April 30-May 1. According to the MP Birla Planetarium, Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 12:15 am and end at 4:07 am IST.

Where will the eclipse visible from?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the skies over Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small area of southwestern Brazil. It will also appear in parts of the northwestern coastline of Antarctica, in the Atlantic Ocean just off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

Will it be visible in India?

No, the first partial eclipse of 2022 cannot be seen from India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST