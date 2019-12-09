Parliament Winter Session Updates: Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Unemployment rate today is at a 45-yr-old high: Manish Tewari
Manish Tewari, Cong in LS during question on waiver of education loans: Unemployment rate today is at a 45-yr-old high.Given current economic slowdown,will govt consider maintaining central database where they've info that somebody who availed edu loan has got employment or not?
Vijay Goel raises issue of Delhi fire incident in Lok Sabha
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of Delhi fire incident which claimed 43 lives, in the House.
Citizenship Amendment Bill is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity: Badruddin Ajmal
Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, Assam on #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019: This Bill is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity. We will reject this Bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this Bill pass.
Amit Shah arrives at Parliament
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in Lok Sabha's List of Business for today, to be introduced by the minister.
Amit Shah will introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill at 12 pm in Lok Sabha
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha introduction at 12 pm.
Immigrant Hindus must be given citizenship, but don't give them voting rights: Tweets Sanjay Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to suggest Home Minister Amit Shah to put to rest rumours of creating a vote bank through Citizenship Amendment Bill and urged to not give voting rights to immigrants Hindus who will be given Indian citizenship under the CAB.
"Illegal Intruders should be thrown out . immigrant Hindus must be given citizenship, but let's give rest to allegations of creating vote bank & not give them voting rights, what say? And yes what about pandits, have they gone back to kashmir after article 370 was removed," Sanjay Raut tweeted.
BJP issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs
With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday, the ruling BJP has issued whip to all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for three days starting from December 9.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)