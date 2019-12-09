Parliament Winter Session Updates: Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to suggest Home Minister Amit Shah to put to rest rumours of creating a vote bank through Citizenship Amendment Bill and urged to not give voting rights to immigrants Hindus who will be given Indian citizenship under the CAB.

"Illegal Intruders should be thrown out . immigrant Hindus must be given citizenship, but let's give rest to allegations of creating vote bank & not give them voting rights, what say? And yes what about pandits, have they gone back to kashmir after article 370 was removed," Sanjay Raut tweeted.