Around 8.3 lakh COVID-19 cases were treated under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in the last 2 years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the House
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and financial assistance to families of farmers who lost their lives during protest'
Mansukh Mandaviya to table Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill is for regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of reproductive technology services.
TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum support Price to farmers'
Union Cabinet meeting to be held in Parliament today
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm.
Minor fire in a room of Parliament House, doused in 10 minutes
A minor fire broke out in Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, which was doused by the firemen in just 10 minutes, an official said.
According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 a.m. in room no. 59 of the Parliament building. "The fire was minor and was brought under control by 8.10 a.m.," a fire department official told IANS.