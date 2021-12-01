Minor fire in a room of Parliament House, doused in 10 minutes

A minor fire broke out in Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, which was doused by the firemen in just 10 minutes, an official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 a.m. in room no. 59 of the Parliament building. "The fire was minor and was brought under control by 8.10 a.m.," a fire department official told IANS.