e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 8,954 new COVID-19 infections, 267 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

India

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The second day of the session also remained a jerk as the Opposition leaders held protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Around 8.3 lakh COVID-19 cases were treated under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in the last 2 years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday by Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the House

01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Congress and DMK MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid Question Hour

Advertisement
01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issue of death of farmers during farm laws protest in Lok Sabha

01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat to move Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today

01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

PM Modi Narendra Modi holds a meeting with senior cabinet members including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman

Advertisement
01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

We are demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge

01 December 2021 11:21 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and financial assistance to families of farmers who lost their lives during protest'

01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya to table Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill is for regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of reproductive technology services.

Advertisement
01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha

01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum support Price to farmers'

01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "high rate of inflation, price hike of LPG cylinders"

01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

Union Cabinet meeting to be held in Parliament today

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in Parliament on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session. The meeting will be held around 1 pm.

01 December 2021 10:33 AM IST

Minor fire in a room of Parliament House, doused in 10 minutes

A minor fire broke out in Parliament premises on Wednesday morning, which was doused by the firemen in just 10 minutes, an official said.

According to the official, the fire broke out at 8.00 a.m. in room no. 59 of the Parliament building. "The fire was minor and was brought under control by 8.10 a.m.," a fire department official told IANS.

Advertisement