Parliament Special Session: All MPs From Jagan Reddy's YSRCP To Vote In Support Of Delimitation

YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has announced that it will support the government on delimitation and the Constitutional Amendment Bill, a move which is expected to provide a boost to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament.

YSRCP Lok Sabha party leader PV Midhun Reddy said that concerns over delimitation have been addressed. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a 50% proportional increase in representation, which has helped clear reservations within the party.

Reddy added that all YSRCP MPs will vote in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

"We have no objections to a flat 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, rather than population-based allocation. If a state has 40 seats, 20 more will be added; for 80 seats, another 40. This maintains proportionality and addresses southern states' concerns. I don't see any flaw and the population-based hike would indeed raise red flags," YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, as reported by India TV, citing an English daily.

YSRCP strength in parliament

As of now, the YSRCP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha.

Requirement for passing of Bills

The NDA needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill. The NDA has 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 139 in the Rajya Sabha.

LoP Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the Lok Sabha at around 3 pm, India Today reported, quoting parliamentary sources.

Voting on Bills

Voting on the Bills is scheduled for 4 pm today after hours of debate.