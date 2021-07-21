Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates

India

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till July 22. However some groups had earlier announced their intention to hold protests in the national capital. Opposition leaders have also countered recent comments made by the Centre, stirring up a debate.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Photo: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia forms three advisory groups comprising airlines, airport operators and others

'They will soon say there was no COVID-19...': Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Centre saying 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi; urges him to not table Marine Fishermen Bill in Parliament

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to proceed with the Indian Marine Fishermen Bill, 2021 in the monsoon session of Parliament. The Chief Minister's letter to the Prime Minister came after Fishermen Associations and VCK leader D. Ravikumar took up the matter and staged protests and held black flag demonstrations against the proposed bill.

Tharoor-led Parliamentary Committee to hold meeting on July 28

Case should be filed against govt, they are lying': Sanjay Raut on Centre's 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen' remark

BJP leaders from WB set to protest at Rajghat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from West Bengal will hold a protest at Rajghat in the national capital against the violence in the state. "Three years ago, we staged a similar protest at Rajghat. Now again, the BJP will hold protests at the district level across Bengal and at Rajghat. Our MPs from Bengal who are present in Delhi for the Parliament session will attend the protest at 11 am," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said on Tuesday.

