Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from West Bengal will hold a protest at Rajghat in the national capital against the violence in the state. "Three years ago, we staged a similar protest at Rajghat. Now again, the BJP will hold protests at the district level across Bengal and at Rajghat. Our MPs from Bengal who are present in Delhi for the Parliament session will attend the protest at 11 am," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said on Tuesday.