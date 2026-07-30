Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

A day after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by the Lok Sabha, the bill will be up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha. The anti-paper leak bill was passed in the Lower House by voice vote.

Rahul-Rijiju face-off

On Wednesday, a massive face-off unfolded between Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju after the LoP alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah authorised police firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar inside and outside Parliament.

"He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said amid chaos in the House.

Responding to Gandhi's remark, a visibly aggressive Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the allegation "baseless" and demanded that Gandhi either substantiate the charge or apologise to the House.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Thursday.