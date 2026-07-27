Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Govt To Table Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As Parliament reconvenes after the weekend, the Centre is set to introduce a Bill on Monday to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with tougher penalties for paper leak-related offences.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the amendment during the Monsoon Session. The proposed changes seek to raise the maximum punishment under the existing provisions to 10 years' imprisonment and increase the maximum fine to Rs 10 crore. The minister is also expected to move a motion for the Bill to be taken up for consideration and passed by the House, although Bills are typically not introduced and passed on the same day.

Deadlock over NEET issue

The first week of the Monsoon Session was largely washed out due to a political deadlock over the NEET paper leak controversy and the demand for the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Task force announced

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms aimed at making India's examination system more reliable, transparent and technology-driven.