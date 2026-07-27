Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Govt To Table Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As Parliament reconvenes after the weekend, the Centre is set to introduce a Bill on Monday to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with tougher penalties for paper leak-related offences.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the amendment during the Monsoon Session. The proposed changes seek to raise the maximum punishment under the existing provisions to 10 years' imprisonment and increase the maximum fine to Rs 10 crore. The minister is also expected to move a motion for the Bill to be taken up for consideration and passed by the House, although Bills are typically not introduced and passed on the same day.
Deadlock over NEET issue
The first week of the Monsoon Session was largely washed out due to a political deadlock over the NEET paper leak controversy and the demand for the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Task force announced
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms aimed at making India's examination system more reliable, transparent and technology-driven.
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives for a meeting of Opposition leaders, in Parliament.
'Big day for all of us': Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju
"This is a big day for all of us. Regarding the incidents of paper leaks in the country so far and the recent students' protest, PM Modi took major steps and made announcements. But today, a concrete Bill is being brought," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
"But today, a concrete Bill is being brought. It will be tabled in Lok Sabha. So, we want all parties to take part in the discussion. Such a strict law is being formed against exam paper leak. If you do not participate in discussion and cause ruckus instead, it will not send out a good message," he added.
Young MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Shrikant Shinde to participate in debate from Treasury benches
Young MPs, including BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, are going to participate in the debate from the Treasury benches.
'Opposition was reluctant to discuss': NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 to be introduced in Lok Sabha
Speaking on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 to be introduced in Lok Sabha today, NCPI MP Saayoni Ghosh said, ""From the start, we wanted to have a discussion on this. The opposition was reluctant to discuss this; we would hope that they will cooperate."
"The steps taken by the PM and the government, and the way the views of the youth and students were heard, are a welcome step. As a parliamentarian, I would hope that there is a constructive discussion on this," she added.