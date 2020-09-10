Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama

Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal was appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, Delhi on Thursday.
He will succeed acting chairman Arjun Deo Charan.
Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted that Rawal has been appointed as the NSD chief by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The minister said artists and students will benefit from his talent.
Paresh Rawal, 65, has worked in the film industry for more than three decades and has won numerous awards. He was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 2014.
He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ahmedabad East on a BJP ticket in 2014. He, however, did not contest the election in 2019.