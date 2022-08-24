Pappan Singh Gehlot: Farmer who bought flight tickets for his workers during lockdown commits suicide

Pappan Singh Gehlot | Twitter/@GahlotPappan

Mushroom farmer Pappan Singh Gehlot, who sent his workers home to Bihar on a plane during the migrant crisis spurred by the 2020 Covid lockdown to much acclaim, was found hanging in a temple in Delhi on Wednesday.

Delhi Police said that his body was found hanging from a fan in a pagoda in front of Gehlot's house in Alipore, Delhi. Police also found a suicide note from the spot, wherein Gehlot described his illness as the reason for his suicide in the suicide note.

The police is prima facie treating it as a case of suicide. The police took Gehlot's body for post-mortem and said further investigations are underway.

Gehlot's generosity was widely acclaimed across the country.

At a time when thousands of migrants were facing difficulties due to the strict lockdown during the first wave of Covid, Gehlot bought flight tickets to send the laborers working for him back home.

Gehlot, known to have a jovial personality, didn't stop at purchasing tickets to send his labourers home - he also bought tickets to help them return after the lockdown was lifted.

Gehlot, once tweeted, "One should never give up hope, because miracles in life are nothing new."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He will certainly be missed, most of all by his workers, to whom he showed such kindness.