Panic Buying Unnecessary, Says Govt Amid Fuel Supply Concerns In India - Video

The government on Tuesday assured citizens that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG in the country, urging people to avoid panic buying amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that all retail fuel outlets across India are operating normally. She confirmed that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available and appealed to the public not to believe in rumours.

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Sharma acknowledged that LPG supply has been impacted due to prevailing geopolitical tensions but emphasised that multiple cargo shipments have already been lined up. She noted that no shortages have been reported at LPG distributorships and that deliveries remain normal despite a brief surge in panic bookings.

She further highlighted that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has directed City Gas Distribution entities to provide PNG connections to key institutions such as schools, hostels, and community kitchens within five days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available. Domestic PNG supply, she added, continues uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, confirmed that all Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf region are safe, with no maritime incidents reported in the past 24 hours.

He also stated that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India carrying large quantities of LPG. The vessels are expected to arrive at New Mangalore Port and Kandla later this week.