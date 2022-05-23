Pangolin rescued in Odisha, one arrested

Bhubaneswar: A pangolin was rescued from a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district, and one person was arrested on charges of wildlife trafficking, police said on Monday.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of special task force personnel with the help of forest department officials conducted a search operation near Karnikhunti village under the Bhawanipatna-Madanpur Road police station limits on May 21 and recovered the animal from his possession, a senior officer said.



It was suspected that the animal was trafficked by the accused, he said.



The STF has handed over the endangered animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 to the divisional forest officer of Kalahandi for safe custody, while the arrest



Pangolins are nocturnal, termite-eating mammals found in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, and they are protected under schedule-I of the law, which put them in the same bracket as tigers, lions, rhinos and several other species.



The body of a pangolin is covered with overlapping scales made of keratin, the same protein that forms human hair and nails, and rhino horn.



Since 2020, the STF has seized skin of 28 leopards, 24 elephant tusks and 14 pangolins, and arrested 69 wildlife criminals.

ALSO READ Bengali climber Piyali Basak climbs Everest, without supplemental oxygen

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:53 AM IST