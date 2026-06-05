'Pandemic, Wars And Energy Crisis Have Disturbed Global Order, India Focused On Green Growth': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world is steadily moving towards a greener future and India is forging ahead with an ambitious green growth agenda despite facing a decade marked by unprecedented global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, wars and an energy crisis.

Speaking at a public event in Surat after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth around ₹18,800 crore, the Prime Minister said India has remained resilient and continued its development journey even as global uncertainties have disrupted economies worldwide.

'A Challenging Decade' for the World

Highlighting the changing global landscape, Modi said the current decade has emerged as one of the most difficult periods in recent history.

"The world is going through a phase of unprecedented challenges," he said, recalling his earlier observation that the present period is proving to be a "decade of disasters" for many countries.

The Prime Minister pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and the resulting energy crisis as major factors that have shaken the global order. He noted that volatile fuel prices and disruptions in gas supply chains have created economic uncertainty across several regions.

Despite these challenges, Modi said India has demonstrated strength and stability through the collective efforts of its citizens.

India's Push Towards Green Growth

Against the backdrop of global energy concerns, the Prime Minister stressed that the future belongs to sustainable development and clean energy.

He said the world is moving towards a green future and India is actively pursuing policies aimed at achieving green growth, strengthening energy security and building a more sustainable economy.

According to Modi, the country's commitment to clean energy and environmental sustainability is helping it prepare for future challenges while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Key to India's Progress

The Prime Minister also defended the government's vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India, saying national self-sufficiency is critical in an increasingly uncertain world.

Taking a swipe at critics of the initiative, Modi said some people continue to mock the campaign despite its importance in strengthening India's economic resilience.

He argued that nations dependent on others cannot fully realise their development potential and asserted that India's self-reliance drive is helping build long-term economic strength.

Sharp Attack on Congress

Modi used the occasion to launch a strong political attack on the Congress party, accusing it of attempting to create instability for political gain.

He claimed that Congress has repeatedly sought opportunities amid uncertainty but has been rejected by voters across several states.

Referring to recent local body election results, the Prime Minister cited Congress setbacks in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and said voters had expressed dissatisfaction with the party's governance model.

Remarks on Karnataka and Public Aspirations

The Prime Minister also commented on the political situation in Karnataka, alleging widespread public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in the state.

According to Modi, India today is driven by optimism, aspirations and a strong determination to achieve national goals.

He said the country's progress is powered by the collective resolve of its citizens, adding that a confident and ambitious India is capable of overcoming any challenge.

Development Remains Government's Top Priority

Reaffirming his government's development-focused approach, Modi said infrastructure expansion and economic growth remain central priorities for the BJP-led administration.

The Prime Minister noted that this was his first visit to Surat since the local body elections and thanked the people of Gujarat for their continued support to the BJP over the past two-and-a-half decades.

Global Recognition and Electoral Success

Concluding his address, Modi referred to his recent visit to five countries and said discussions abroad reflected growing interest in India's political and economic trajectory.

He also highlighted recent electoral successes of the BJP-led NDA in Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, describing them as evidence of public confidence in the government's development agenda.

As India navigates a rapidly changing global environment, Modi said the country's focus remains on sustainable growth, self-reliance and long-term prosperity, while continuing to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future global economy.