Pakistan’s New Avatar As US-Iran Mediator: How An India-Led Deal Would Have Looked Fundamentally Different

US Vice President JD Vance with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar |

The ongoing two-week trial ceasefire between the United States and Iran has marked a key moment in global diplomacy. While Pakistan successfully stepped into the role of the "agile crisis manager" to pause the hostilities, what would changed if India—the region's dominant economic power—had taken the lead.

Who are the players and why did Pakistan take the lead?

The primary actors in this conflict are the Trump administration in the US and the clerical leadership in Tehran. The mediator, Pakistan, utilised its unique military-led backchannels, specifically through Field Marshal Asim Munir, to facilitate communication.

امروز بعدازظهر، گفت‌وگویی گرم و پربار با رئیس‌جمهور ایران، آقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان، داشتم.

در این گفت‌وگو، مراتب قدردانی عمیق خود را از درایت و دوراندیشی رهبری ایران در پذیرش پیشنهاد پاکستان برای میزبانی گفت‌وگوهای صلح در اسلام‌آباد در اواخر این هفته، با هدف تلاش مشترک برای… https://t.co/Izt1abQsXP — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 8, 2026

According to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Pakistan acted as a "diplomatic bridge." Because Pakistan lacks the massive, long-term economic investments in Iran that other regional powers hold, it was viewed as a neutral "messenger." Its primary motivation was border security, preventing an Iranian collapse that could destabilise the shared border and embolden Baloch separatist movements.

What is strategic autonomy and how would India have applied it?

If India had mediated, the process would have shifted from "message-passing" to "stakeholder diplomacy." India operates under a doctrine of strategic autonomy, maintaining deep ties with the US, Iran and Israel simultaneously.

Unlike Pakistan’s tactical approach, an Indian-led mediation would have been "heavy-handed." India is a primary developer of Iran's Chabahar Port and a massive consumer of Gulf energy. India would not have settled for a simple ceasefire. It likely would have used its economic weight to demand long-term guarantees on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively turning a peace talk into a regional economic framework.

How Israel factor would have changed the diplomatic architecture?

A major limitation of the current Pakistan-led deal is the absence of Israeli security interests. Because Pakistan has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, it cannot mediate the broader US-Israel-Iran triangle.

The European Policy Centre (EPC) notes that India is one of the few global powers with the civilisational and strategic links required to talk to all three sides. An Indian mediation could have potentially addressed Israeli anxieties regarding Iranian regional influence, moving the needle toward a more comprehensive Middle Eastern settlement rather than a localised pause in fighting.

When does a nation choose silence over status?

If India possessed more leverage, the question arises, why did it stay on the sidelines? The answer lies in the risk of sovereignty precedents. Historically, India is wary of third-party mediation in any conflict.

The logic is that if India normalises international intervention—even by acting as the mediator itself—it could inadvertently invite unwanted international interference in its own internal affairs, particularly regarding the Kashmir dispute. By maintaining strategic caution, as echoed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India avoids the risk of being blamed should the current, fragile ceasefire collapse.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: Twitter Image

Why India’s reserved stance reinforces its global leadership

Ultimately, India’s choice to remain on the sidelines reflects a position of immense strategic confidence rather than a lack of influence. By maintaining its policy of non-interference, New Delhi preserved its strategic autonomy, ensuring it remains a credible, independent power that cannot be coerced into volatile, short-term fixes.

This patient approach positions India as a stabilising force for the long haul—one that prioritises permanent civilisational ties and regional economic integration, such as the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, over the temporary optics of a mediator’s chair. As the global order shifts, India’s role as a reliable, predictable partner will be far more vital for lasting peace than any quick backchannel intervention.