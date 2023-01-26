Pakistani pilgrims' group reaches Ajmer to participate in Urs of Ajmer Sharif

After a gap of two years, a group of about 240 Pakistani Zaireens (pilgrims) reached Ajmer to participate in the Urs of Ajmer Sharif on Wednesday morning. The group will stay here till the first week of February.

These pilgrims entered the country from the Attari border and boarded a train from Amritsar railway station at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. Four special coaches were arranged for the pilgrims.

The group was taken to the Central Girls School of Ajmer where stay arrangements have been made for the pilgrims. Local Police, allied security forces, CID and IB officers have been deployed for security at the stay facility of the Pak group. The district police and CID zone of Ajmer are on alert.

The leader of the group Mohammad Mansoor said to the media that the group of Pak Zaireen could not come to Urs for two years due to Covid. "We will pray to Ajmer Sharif for good relations between India and Pakistan," said Mansoor.

He expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the Government of India from Attari to Ajmer. The pilgrims will offer Chadar and Nazrana to Ajmer Sharif.

Notably, Pak pilgrims have been coming to participate in the Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz for the last 49 years under the religious visa agreement signed between both countries. This time 488 pilgrims had applied for the religious visa but the Indian government granted the visa to 249 pilgrims.

