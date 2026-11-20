Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, arrived in New Delhi on Friday, November 20, 2026, to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 22.

Malik was received at the airport by Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich.

His visit marks the first time a Pakistani federal minister has travelled to India since then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in May 2023. It is also the first high-level engagement of its kind since the military confrontation between India and Pakistan linked to Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

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Pakistani Minister To Represent Islamabad At SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

Malik is leading Pakistan’s delegation at the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which will focus on promoting cultural understanding, shared heritage and people-to-people contacts among member states.

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The three-day forum will explore themes including art, architecture, language, literature, manuscripts and civilisational exchanges. The event is being hosted by India, with its primary venue at Purana Qila in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and address the gathering.

The initiative was proposed by PM Modi at the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025. India invited representatives from all SCO member countries as part of the multilateral engagement.

Pakistan was initially expected to be represented by its Culture Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, but Islamabad subsequently nominated Malik to lead its delegation.

Pakistan Says Visit Focuses On Dialogue Among Civilisations

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the country remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and strengthening people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework.

It said the engagement would be guided by mutual respect and the spirit of multilateral cooperation.

The visit has been presented as part of the SCO's multilateral framework and is not being described as a bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan.

Opposition Questions Modi Government's Pakistan Policy

Malik’s arrival has triggered criticism from opposition leaders in India, who have accused the Narendra Modi government of following double standards in its approach towards Pakistan.

Opposition figures have questioned the decision to host a Pakistani federal minister despite strained bilateral relations following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. They have also pointed to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the government's stated position on engagement with Pakistan amid cross-border terrorism.

Critics have cited Malik’s previous remarks on the water dispute, including a statement in June 2026 in which he warned that “whoever touches our water, their hands would be cut off”.

Congress and other opposition leaders have questioned the government's foreign policy approach, describing it as confused and asking why a Pakistani minister was being welcomed in India amid continuing tensions.

India Maintains SCO Engagement Is Separate From Bilateral Ties

The government and BJP leaders have defended the engagement, maintaining that Pakistan’s participation is part of India’s multilateral commitments as an SCO member.

They have emphasised that the forum is centred on cultural and civilisational dialogue and should be viewed separately from bilateral issues between the two countries.

India’s position on bilateral engagement with Pakistan, the government’s side has maintained, remains unchanged.