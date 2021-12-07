Pakistani couple names newborn 'Border' after birth at Attari border

A stranded Pakistani couple gave birth to a baby boy at the Indo-Pak Border at Attari, they named the newborn child 'Border'. This sounds like another border came into being early this month, in the form of a human.

Border's parents, Nimbu Bai and Balam Ram, had been stranded at the Attari border for the last 71 days along with 97 other Pakistani citizens, according to an India Today report, the locals arranged medical facilities for the delivery. Balam Ram said that he came to India on a pilgrimage with 98 other citizens and struggled to return home due to the lack of requisite documents. Out of the people stranded, 47 are children - six of them were born in India and are below the age of one.

The report further stated that Nimbu Bai experienced labour on December 2 and some women from the neighbouring villages lent a helping hand to the pregnant woman to deliver the child.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 03:58 PM IST