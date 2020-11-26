Pakistan still on FATF radar due to PM Modi’s efforts: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking to twitter today on the occasion of 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, hit out at Pakistan, saying the neighbouring country has been exposed as a ‘nursery of terrorism’.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, the Defence Minister said Pakistan has been exposed over its terror activities on the global platform.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that Pakistan is still in the ‘Grey list’ and on the radar of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) due to the opinion created by the Prime Minister.