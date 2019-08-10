Pakistan receives little traction globally on Jammu and Kashmir issue: Sources

Washington: Pakistan, which has launched a major lobbying effort, particularly in Washington and the UN, after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, has received little traction on the issue, said diplomatic sources in Washington.

Islamabad is being bluntly asked not to use the development in Kashmir for cross border terrorism or infiltration across the LoC, a diplomat closely following the massive lobbying efforts being undertaken by Pakistan in the last few days said on Friday. “They have got very little international traction,” the diplomat said.

India has said J&K was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country. Led by PM Imran Khan, top Pakistani leadership have been calling world leaders and its top diplomats have been meeting US lawmakers and senior officials in Washington and New York to ascertain their stand and telling them it is headed for a war if there is no mediation by them.

—Lalit K Jha