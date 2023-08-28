 Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Official sources said that flags tied with balloons were spotted at Middle School Sarula in Bhimber Gali Sector in Poonch district and police took these into its possession.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Flags recovered from Jammu and Kashmir | Twitter

Jammu, August 28: The flags of Pakistan’s ‘Tehreek-e-Insaaf’ (PTI) party led by Imran Khan were recovered on Monday in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts. Official sources said that flags tied with balloons were spotted at Middle School Sarula in Bhimber Gali Sector in Poonch district and police took these into its possession.

Multi-coloured balloons along with Pakistan’s national flag and PTI flags recovered

Multi-coloured balloons along with Pakistan’s national flag and PTI flags were also recovered from the Lam area of Rajouri district.

Police initiate probe

Sources said it is being ascertained whether these flags were released into air from across the Line of Control (LoC) or from somewhere within Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir's Tulip Garden Creates Record; Enters World Book Of Records As Asia's Largest...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused...

Karnataka Crime: Girl Stabbed, Kidnapped From Entrance Of Her College In Ramanagara; Accused...

Jammu & Kashmir: Amid Newfound Stability, Nightlife Returns To Kashmir After 3 Decades

Jammu & Kashmir: Amid Newfound Stability, Nightlife Returns To Kashmir After 3 Decades

Supreme Court Asks Why Kashmir Lecturer, Who Argued Against Abrogation Of Article 370, Was Suspended

Supreme Court Asks Why Kashmir Lecturer, Who Argued Against Abrogation Of Article 370, Was Suspended

IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

IndiGo Bengaluru-Bound Flight Called Back From Runway At Kochi Airport After Hoax Bomb Threat

Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistan National Flag & Imran Khan’s PTI Party Flags Recovered From J&K's Poonch, Rajouri