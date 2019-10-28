Pakistan denies use of its airspace to PM Modi

Islamabad/ New Delhi: Pakistan on Sunday said it has denied India’s request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VVIP flight to use its airspace for his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, citing the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has decided not to allow Prime Minister Modi to use the country’s airspace, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the decision has been taken in context of the “black day” and in view of the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Pakistan is observing black day on Sunday in support of Kashmiris. Qureshi said the Indian High Commissioner is being informed of this decision in written form.

Modi will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday where he will attend an international business forum and hold talks with top Saudi leadership.

In September, Pakistan rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Modi’s flight to use its airspace for his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly.

Pakistan also refused India’s request to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland in the same month.

Meanwhile, India has taken the matter of Pakistan's move to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.

According to the sources, overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines.

"Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as per the prescribed guidelines of the ICAO. India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. We have taken up the matter of such denial with the civil aviation body," said the sources.