'Pakistan-Armed Terrorists Drove Out Kashmiri Pandits': India Hits Back At Pakistan At UNHRC | VIDEO

India hit back at Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva over its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and minorities in India. Exercising India’s right of reply, diplomat Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of raising issues at the Council while overlooking allegations of its own record on terrorism and minority rights.

Tyagi reiterated New Delhi’s position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and called on Pakistan to vacate the portion of the region under its control.

India Raises 1990 Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

Responding to Pakistan’s comments on Kashmir, Tyagi referred to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

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He said the Council did not need Pakistan to explain what happened to Kashmiri Pandits who were driven from their homes by terrorists whom India alleges were armed and trained by Pakistan and sent across the border.

Tyagi further said that the same militant groups had subsequently killed Kashmiris belonging to different faiths, including Muslims. He questioned Pakistan’s position on seeking an inquiry at the UNHRC while accusing it of having sponsored the groups responsible for violence in Kashmir.

‘J&K Was, Is And Will Always Remain Part Of India’

Tyagi reiterated India’s longstanding position on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the region “was, is and will always remain” an integral and inalienable part of India.

He also said that, according to India’s position, the only part of Jammu and Kashmir under foreign occupation is the territory held by Pakistan, and again called on Islamabad to vacate it.

India has consistently maintained this position in international forums, while Pakistan continues to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and other international platforms.

India Questions Pakistan’s Record On Minorities

Tyagi also responded to Pakistan’s remarks concerning minorities in India. He highlighted India’s large Muslim population and said minorities in the country participate in elections, legislation, the judiciary and other institutions.

Turning to Pakistan, he alleged that the country’s Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities have declined significantly since independence and referred to allegations involving abductions, forced conversions and marriages. He also raised Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and the treatment of Muslim minority groups including Shias, Ahmadis, Ismailis and Hazaras.

India Links Kashmir Issue To Cross-Border Terrorism

The Indian diplomat also accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and said Islamabad should focus on economic development rather than territorial ambitions.

Tyagi referred to Pakistan’s economic difficulties and said terrorism and what he described as “theatrics” at the UN would not help the country address its financial challenges. He also raised concerns over reported civilian deaths, arrests of students and shortages of food and medicines in areas under Pakistan’s control.

India-Pakistan Exchange Continues At UN

The latest exchange comes amid renewed diplomatic sparring between India and Pakistan at international forums over Kashmir, terrorism, human rights and the status of territories administered by the two countries.

India has also recently rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group communique, calling them “unwarranted and factually incorrect” and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India.

The UNHRC exchange underscores how Kashmir and human rights remain recurring points of confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad, with both sides continuing to present sharply different positions before international bodies.