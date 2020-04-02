Padma Shri Winner And Sikh Spiritual Singer Nirmal Singh dies of coronavirus

Padma Shri Winner and former 'Hazoori Raagi' at Amritsar's Golden Temple Nirmal Singh died of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19-induced complications early Thursday. He had tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.
According to an NDTV report, Singh had returned from abroad and was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30.
Officials say that he had held a religious gathering in New Dehi and Chandigarh. Along with his family, he had also performed a 'kirtan' outside his Chandigarh home.
Tributes began pouring after news of his death came out
Nirmal Singh won the Padma Shri in 2009, was known for his knowledge of all 31 "Raags'' in the Gurbani of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib.
