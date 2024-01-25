Padma Awards 2024: List Of Winners Out, India's First Female Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Padma Shri Recipients

New Delhi, January 25: Ahead of the Republic Day 2024, the Centre released the names of Padma Shri Awards recipients on Thursday, January 25. The list of Padma Shri Award 2024 winners includes India's first female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah. She overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, who planted over 30 lakh plants and empowered 30,000 women through SHGs, is also one the awardees. Gurvinder Singh's name is also on the list. He is a social worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.
The list also has organic farmer from South Andaman K Chellammal, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, renowned microbiologist who pioneered development of India's inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program Yazdi Maneksha Italia, Longpi potter Machihan Sasa from Ukhrul who dedicated five decades to preserve this ancient Manipuri traditional pottery that traces its roots back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC).
Padma Shri Award 2024 Winners List:
Parbati Baruah - India's first female elephant mahout
Chami Murmu - Renowned tribal environmentalist
Sangthankima - Social worker from Mizoram
Jageshwar Yadav - Tribal welfare worker
Gurvinder Singh - Divyang social worker from Sirsa
Sathyanarayana Beleri - Rice farmer from Kasaragod
Dukhu Majhi - Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village
K Chellammal - Organic farmer from Andaman
Hemchand Manjhi - Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur
Yanung Jamoh Lego - Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh
Somanna - Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru
Sarbeswar Basumatary - Tribal farmer from Chirang
Prema Dhanraj - Plastic surgeon and social worker
Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - International Mallakhamb coach
Yazdi Maneksha Italia - Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia
Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan - Husband-wife duo Godna painters
Ratan Kahar - Bhadu folk singer
Ashok Kumar Biswas - Prolific Tikuli painter
Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil - Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer
Uma Maheshwari D - Female Harikatha exponent
Gopinath Swain - Krishna Leela singer
Smriti Rekha Chakma - Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura
Omprakash Sharma - Mach theatre artist
Narayanan E P - Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur
Bhagabat Padhan - Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert
Sanatan Rudra Pal - Distinguished sculptor
Badrappan M - Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance
Jordan Lepcha - Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe
Machihan Sasa - Longpi potter from Ukhrul
Gaddam Sammaiah - Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist
Jankilal - Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara
Dasari Kondappa - 3rd generation Burra Veena player
Babu Ram Yadav - Brass Marori craftsperson
Nepal Chandra Sutradhar - 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker
Padma Shri Award:
The Padma Shri, a prestigious feather in the cap of any Indian, stands as the fourth-highest civilian award bestowed by India. Instituted in 1954, it recognizes distinguished contributions in diverse fields like arts, education, industry, literature, science, social service, and public affairs. This honor, conferred annually on Republic Day, signifies exceptional service and dedication to the nation.