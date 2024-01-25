Padma Awards 2024: List Of Winners Out, India's First Female Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Padma Shri Recipients

Parbati Baruah | X

New Delhi, January 25: Ahead of the Republic Day 2024, the Centre released the names of Padma Shri Awards recipients on Thursday, January 25. The list of Padma Shri Award 2024 winners includes India's first female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah. She overcame stereotypes to create a space for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, who planted over 30 lakh plants and empowered 30,000 women through SHGs, is also one the awardees. Gurvinder Singh's name is also on the list. He is a social worker from Sirsa who worked for betterment of homeless, destitute, women, orphans and divyangjan.

The list also has organic farmer from South Andaman K Chellammal, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, renowned microbiologist who pioneered development of India's inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program Yazdi Maneksha Italia, Longpi potter Machihan Sasa from Ukhrul who dedicated five decades to preserve this ancient Manipuri traditional pottery that traces its roots back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC).

Padma Shri Award 2024 Winners List:

Parbati Baruah - India's first female elephant mahout

Chami Murmu - Renowned tribal environmentalist

Sangthankima - Social worker from Mizoram

Jageshwar Yadav - Tribal welfare worker

Gurvinder Singh - Divyang social worker from Sirsa

Sathyanarayana Beleri - Rice farmer from Kasaragod

Dukhu Majhi - Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village

K Chellammal - Organic farmer from Andaman

Hemchand Manjhi - Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur

Yanung Jamoh Lego - Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

Somanna - Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru

Sarbeswar Basumatary - Tribal farmer from Chirang

Prema Dhanraj - Plastic surgeon and social worker

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - International Mallakhamb coach

Yazdi Maneksha Italia - Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan - Husband-wife duo Godna painters

Ratan Kahar - Bhadu folk singer

Ashok Kumar Biswas - Prolific Tikuli painter

Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil - Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer

Uma Maheshwari D - Female Harikatha exponent

Gopinath Swain - Krishna Leela singer

Smriti Rekha Chakma - Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura

Omprakash Sharma - Mach theatre artist

Narayanan E P - Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur

Bhagabat Padhan - Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert

Sanatan Rudra Pal - Distinguished sculptor

Badrappan M - Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance

Jordan Lepcha - Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe

Machihan Sasa - Longpi potter from Ukhrul

Gaddam Sammaiah - Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist

Jankilal - Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara

Dasari Kondappa - 3rd generation Burra Veena player

Babu Ram Yadav - Brass Marori craftsperson

Nepal Chandra Sutradhar - 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker

Padma Shri Award:

The Padma Shri, a prestigious feather in the cap of any Indian, stands as the fourth-highest civilian award bestowed by India. Instituted in 1954, it recognizes distinguished contributions in diverse fields like arts, education, industry, literature, science, social service, and public affairs. This honor, conferred annually on Republic Day, signifies exceptional service and dedication to the nation.