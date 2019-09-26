P Chidambaram's recipe on economy slowdown

NEW DELHI: In a tweet from Tihar Jails through his family members, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday regretted that the government has not understood the main cause of the economic slowdown.

He tweeted: "The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities."

In another tweet, he said: "If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Manmohan Singh."

He joined Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others greeting Dr Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Thursday. Sonia said: "Present day rulers across the spectgrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom." She said it were Dr Singh's sagacious leadership that ensured India take a determined leap forward.

In a tweet, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said people of the poll-bound Haryana should not be misled by hoardings all over the state that "abki baar 75 paar" (This time beyond 75." The BJP hoardings are to claim it would win over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the October 21 elections, but Surjewala's twist is: "Not to take it otherwise. These are prices of onions, petrol and pulses."

"And now even the dollar is going to cross Rs 75. Such is the BJP government," he added.